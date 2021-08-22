Record sale of ₹150-cr. for Consumerfed during Onam

Kozhikode

22 August 2021 19:46 IST

The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) has registered record sales during this Onam season.

Consumerfed chairman M.Mehaboob said the sales through Onam markets and Triveni supermarket as well as liquor retail outlets crossed ₹150 crore, a record, till Uthradom on Friday. The sale of food, grocery, cosmetics, and household items was ₹90 crore while the sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor was ₹90 crore.

About 13 items were sold at 50% discount through the 2,000 Onam markets and existing Triveni supermarkets. Besides, several essential items were sold at 10-30% lower than the market rates.

Mr. Mehaboob said Consumerfed had effectively intervened to eliminate hoarders as well as middlemen during the festival season.

With subsidy assistance from the government, coconut oil was sold at ₹92 when the market rate was ₹225. Likewise, sugar was sold at ₹22 and rice at ₹25 when the prevailing rates for these were ₹42 and ₹35 respectively in the open market.

Liquor sales at Consumerfed retail outlets also touched a record high of ₹90 crore when compared to ₹36 crore last year. Thirty-nine retail outlets functioned across the State. The sales at the Kunnamkulam outlet was ₹60 lakh, Narakkal ₹58 lakh, and Kozhikode ₹56 lakh on Uthradom day.