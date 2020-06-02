Reching out to remote areas

IDUKKI

02 June 2020 18:48 IST

SSK is devising plans to take e-learning to regions with low connectivity

Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has embarked on an alternative system of e-learning in the hilly and remote areas of the district.

It will benefit 6,288 students studying from Class 1 to 12, who do not have the facilities to follow the e-learning lessons given through the channel.

D. Bindumol, SSK district coordinator, says there is a plan to download the lessons through pen drive and re-telecast them with the help of local teachers there. The educational volunteers will carry the laptops and the classes will be screened with the help of the local schools, panchayat, and non-governmental agencies.

She says there are 48 local knowledge centres in the remote areas that will help students get access to e-learning. Separate classes will be held using the communication facilities at the settlements where four or five students could jointly learn the lessons.

Sindhu S., SSK State programme officer, says in Peerumade and Devikulam taluks, a survey was held to know the ground situation there. There are areas without mobile connection and even electricity supply. Basic facilities will be arranged in such areas with the support of the local panchayat and other agencies.

As the SSK has already provided study materials to the students there, it will not be a major task if enough laptops are made available. Ms Bindumiol says in settlements on the border with Tamil Nadu like Aduvizhunthankudi, volunteers have collected the details of the infrastructure facilities. In a few days, the arrangements required to align with the current system will be completed, she says.