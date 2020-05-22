Ready for online sessions: KRSMA

Malappuram

22 May 2020 21:10 IST

Staff ReporterMalappuram

The Kerala Recognised School Managements Association (KRSMA) has said that it is prepared to face any eventuality if the COVID-19 lockdown continues for months.

KRSMA district president P.V. Mohammed Moulavi and district secretary Yusuf Thaikadan said here on Friday that they had begun online classes for SSLC and Class 9 students.

They said online sessions for other classes would begin on June 1 as per the government guidelines. Lessons of Victers Channel and Samagra e-Resource Portal were being used for online coaching.

“If the lockdown continues, we will prepare excellent online lessons using the best teachers from the district,” they said.