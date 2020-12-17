Raveendran appears before ED

KOCHI

17 December 2020 20:01 IST

High Court dismisses petition challenging the summons

C.M. Raveendran, additional private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday appeared at the Kochi office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning. He had earlier avoided appearing before the ED on “health grounds.” His interrogation was continuing late into the evening.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed Mr. Raveendran’s petition challenging the summons issued by the ED directing him to appear on December 17 before it.

Advertising

Advertising

Dismissing the petition, Justice V.G. Arun found substantial force in the preliminary objection regarding maintainability of the petition raised by the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the ED.

The Additional Solicitor General contended that the petition was premature since mere issuance of summons under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act did not give rise to any cause of action.

The court observed that a person issued with summons was bound to attend in person or through authorised agents, as the officer issuing the summons directs, and was bound to state the truth on any subject with respect to which he was examined or makes statements and to produce such documents as might be required.

The court pointed out that there was no basis for the apprehension that the petitioner would be forced to give statements against his will inasmuch as the date for appearance was changed by the ED on three occasions, acceding to the request made by the petitioner.