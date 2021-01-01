Rave party: Crime Branch takes over probe

IDUKKI

01 January 2021 23:45 IST

Nine people arrested in case

The Crime Branch will probe the case relating to drug abuse at a rave party arranged at a resort at Wagamon on December 20.

Nine persons, including a model based at Thripunithura, were arrested following a birthday party at the resort, which was booked online. The gang was busted on the basis of a tip-off received by the District Police Chief.

There were 59 participants, including 12 women, and the police seized drugs and ganja from them. The accused had confessed that they got the contraband from Bengaluru and Maharashtra. The inquiry was handed over to the Crime Branch considering the chances of involvement of more from the film field and outside the State in the crime. D istrict Police Chief R. Karuppaswami said Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, P.K. Madhu would lead the team as per an order issued by the State Police Chief. The district police had already handed over the probe to the Crime Branch, he said.

A Thodupuzha resident, who was arrested, was believed to have brought the contraband to the party. Initial inquiries revealed that the gang had organised similar rave parties in other cities making use of social media platforms.

A court at Muttom on Friday rejected the custody application of the nine accused and remanded them till January 14. The probe officer and public prosecutor did not appear before the court on Friday.