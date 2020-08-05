Rain claims life of six-year-old girl in Wayanad district, damages several houses

KALPETTA:

05 August 2020 10:37 IST

Vehicle movement was disrupted in many parts of the district after trees were uprooted owing to the rain and heavy wind

The southwest monsoon claimed the life of a six-year-old girl in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Torrential rain and strong winds in the past two days have left a trail of destruction as well.

The deceased was identified as Jyothika, daughter of Babu of Kolakkara tribal settlement at Vlad near Thalappuzha. Babu was admitted to the Government Medical college hospital, Kozhikode, with serious injuries. The girl died after being hit by a branch of a tall tree, which collapsed near their home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday .

About a dozen houses were partially damaged in the past 24 hours, according to Revenue Department sources. Vehicle movement was disrupted in many parts of the district after trees were uprooted owing to the rain and heavy wind.

Power supply remained disrupted for long hours even in town areas in the district, as electric posts were uprooted when trees fell on power lines. Those living on the banks of the Karapuzha river have been directed to remain alert as the authorities may open the shutters of the Karapuzha Dam of the Water Resources Department at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.