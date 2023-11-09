ADVERTISEMENT

Railways to focus on ensuring smooth operations of Vande Bharat

November 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will give more focus on ensuring smooth operations of the Vande Bharat trains.

Grievances related to these prestigious trains are being scrutinised daily and passenger feedback is carefully assessed to enhance the services and amenities provided on Vande Bharat trains, said a release issued by the Railways here on Thursday.

Till November 9 this financial year, 80,915 grievances were registered under the Southern Railway on RailMadad, the 24x7 helpline number 139 which remains the preferred choice for registering grievances among passengers.

Of these, 80,902 grievances were redressed, achieving an outstanding average grievance disposal rate of 99.98% also maintaining an impressive first response time of 10 minutes, said the Railways in a release.

For instance, if a grievance is registered on the RailMadad website at 7.49 p.m. stating that there was non-availability of water in the toilets of 16346 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Nethravathi Express, by 8.06 p.m., i.e. within 17 minutes, the airlock problem in the restroom was rectified. Moreover, water was filled at Palakkad, the next station, said the release.  

In Southern Railway, over 51% of the complaints are received through RailMadad Helpline 139, 25% on RailMadad website, 4.5% through social media forums, 19% through RailMadad App and the remaining through other means like SMS to 139, e-mail, CPGRAMS, Umang,etc.

