Rahul is in Chalakudy, not Delhi, says Jairam Ramesh

A medical camp for the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Chalakudy in Thrissur on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was stationed at a container camp at Chalakudy on Friday, during the rest day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and a medical camp was organised for the marchers there, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, debunking reports in certain sections of media that Mr. Gandhi is in New Delhi. “A medical camp has been organised for Bharat Yatris and Mr. Gandhi is resting at Chalakudy,” he said. The yatra, in which Rahul Gandhi and several senior leaders of the party are participating, started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It entered Kerala on the evening of September 10 and cover covering a distance of 450 kilometres in the State, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days, before entering Karnataka on October 1. It is set to cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days before concluding in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)