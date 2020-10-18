Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Monday

KALPETTA

18 October 2020 02:20 IST

Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit Wayanad, his constituency, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Mr. Gandhi will land at the Calicut airport at 11.30 a.m. on Monday, and he will attend a meeting at the collectorate in Malappuram at 12.30 p.m., his office said in a release here.

He will leave for Wayanad at 2 p.m.

Mr. Gandhi will attend a review meeting on COVID-19 at the Wayanad collectorate here at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He will also attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at 11.30 a.m. on the day.

He will return to Delhi at 3.20 p.m. on Wednesday after a visit to District Hospital, Mananthavady, at 2 p.m.