Rahul Gandhi to tour Wayanad from Sunday

KALPETTA

19 February 2021 20:13 IST

MP to inaugurate various projects in his constituency

Rahul Gandhi, MP, will reach his constituency, Wayanad, on a three-day visit on Sunday.

Mr. Gandhi will land at the Karipur airport at 6.10 p.m. on Sunday. He will stay at the government guest house here, his office said in a release here.

He will inaugurate the Kudumbashree sangamom at Poothadi at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Mr. Gandhi will unveil the Gandhi Statue at St. Joseph’s School at Meppadi at 11.30 a.m. and attend a farmer tractor rally from Thrikkaipetta to Muttil and at 12.30 p.m.

Mr. Gandhi will inaugurate a railway platform at Vaniyambalam in Malappuram district at 4.30 p.m. and a tribal conference at Nilambur at 7 p.m.

Mr. Gandhi will also inaugurate the Orphanage Polytechnic College at Edavanna at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He will leave for Thiruvananthapuram from the Calicut airport by special flight at 1.40 p.m. after opening the Seethi Haji Memorial Cancer Detection and Treatment Centre at Government Community Health Centre Edavanna at 11.30 a.m., according to the statement.