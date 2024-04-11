ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi to be in Wayanad on April 15, 16

April 11, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on April 15 and April 16. Mr. Gandhi will arrive at the Kannur airport on April 15 morning. He will attend election campaigns at Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta Assembly constituencies. He will also attend a farmers’ meeting at Pulpally and a workers’ meeting here. Mr. Gandhi will attend the UDF rally on the Kozhikode beach on the day.

He will lead campaigns and roadshows in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode and Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor Assembly constituencies in Malappuram district on April 16.

