Ragging case against Alan Shuhaib

The police have registered a case against two students, including Alan Shuhaib who was granted bail recently in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case, in connection with the alleged ragging and assault of a student on the Palayad Kannur University campus.

The case has been registered against Alan and Badarudin based on the complaint given by Athin Subi, a first-year student who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

However, Alan alleged that Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was taking revenge for complaining about a ragging incident occurred last year in which, according to him, SFI activists had involvement.

However, the SFI said the issue started when its activists went to question Alan Shuhaib over the ragging incident. But he engaged in a verbal argument and under his leadership, a group clashed with them on the campus, it said.