Ragging case against Alan Shuhaib

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 03, 2022 01:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case against two students, including Alan Shuhaib who was granted bail recently in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case, in connection with the alleged ragging and assault of a student on the Palayad Kannur University campus.

The case has been registered against Alan and Badarudin based on the complaint given by Athin Subi, a first-year student who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

Also Read
NIA moves HC against bail as Alan and Thaha walk out of jail

However, Alan alleged that Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was taking revenge for complaining about a ragging incident occurred last year in which, according to him, SFI activists had involvement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the SFI said the issue started when its activists went to question Alan Shuhaib over the ragging incident. But he engaged in a verbal argument and under his leadership, a group clashed with them on the campus, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app