Radhika does a star turn for Wayanad

First from PVTG to crack CLAT

Seventeen-year-old K.K. Radhika from Wayanad is in the limelight for cracking the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), said to be the first among a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) in the country.

Radhika, elder daughter of Kariyan and Bindu of the Kallur Kunnu Kattunayakka tribal settlement at Valluvady, near Sulthan Bathery, is the only student who cracked the test among the PVTG group in the district this year.

Her father is a daily-wage worker and her mother is a worker under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“My teacher A.Vineetha, who is my mentor, informed me the result on Tuesday noon,” Radhika told The Hindu.

“I would do my best for the betterment of the marginalised sections of society, including my community, after the completion of my course,” she said.

The District Legal Services Authority and the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) provided three-month training for nine PVTG students, include six girls, to appear for the test.

The ITDP would bear all expenses for her higher studies and the programme would continue in the coming years too to bring the marginalised sections to the mainstream, K.C. Cheriyan, ITDP Officer, Wayanad, said.