Protest against fuel prices tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 June 2021 19:43 IST

Trade unions call for 15-minute protest from 11 a.m.

A joint committee of 21 trade unions has called for a Statewide protest on Monday against the rise in fuel prices which reached record highs in the past few weeks. Bus and lorry operators will halt their vehicles for 15 minutes from 11 a.m. on June 21 as part of the protest. The public have also been urged to participate in the agitation.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, CITU State president Anathalavattom Anandan, INTUC State general secretary V.J. Joseph, AITUC State secretary M.G. Rahul, and STU State vice president G. Mahin Abubacker accused the Centre of being hand-in-glove with oil companies in looting the people.

The committee said the excise duty on petrol and diesel increased by 248% and 794% respectively since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014. The duty on petrol rose from ₹9.48 to ₹32.90 and that on diesel from ₹3.56 to ₹31.80.

“The Central government has been generating huge revenue by the sale of petroleum products. While the revenue gained during 2014-15 was ₹42,881 crore for diesel and ₹29,279 crore for petrol respectively, the government gained ₹2.94 lakh crore by petroleum sale between April 1 and December 31 last year. Sadly, only a negligible portion from such profit has gone to ensure the welfare of the public during COVID-19,” they said.

The union leaders said the fuel prices continued to rise despite the falling international crude prices.

Responding to a query, Mr. Anandan said they expected workers affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to take part in the protest.