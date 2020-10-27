Promoting women entrepreneurs

Kochi

Women Startup Summit 2020 to be held on October 31

Registration has gathered momentum for the Women Startup Summit 2020 scheduled for October 31 as a culmination of the ongoing six-day programme being organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to promote women entrepreneurs.

The summit being held as part of the State government’s efforts to support women-led industrial ventures will feature speeches by corporate captains. Registration can be done at https://startupmission.in/womensummit/

Start-up contest

The summit will also feature a start-up competition named ‘She Loves Tech India 2020’ being co-organised by Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of Confederation of Indian Industry.

KSUM said that while women’s participation in the Kerala’s start-up ecosystem was below par, it was even worse in the technology sector.

The programme began with a hackathon orientation named ‘InnovatHer’ on Monday. This was followed by She Loves Tech India 2020, a pitch workshop for start-ups. The winners of She Loves Tech India 2020, Best Inclusive Incubator, Best Inclusive Startup and Best inclusive IEDC will be announced before the end of the event. It will showcase the National Grand Challenge featuring start-ups with women founders/products positively impacting the lives of women, shortlisted from the She Loves Tech India 2020.

A bootcamp for women freelancers followed by a session ‘Valuation For Startups’ by Kapil Bellubi, Deloitte Director (Valuations), was held on Tuesday. An ‘investor cafe’, a pre-registered event for one-to-one meeting between investors and start-ups, will be held on Wednesday.

Vivek Singh, Head (IP Filing & Prosecution Practice) of Sagacious IP will conduct a session on ‘Intellectual Property for Women Startups’ on Thursday while Friday will witness a panel discussion on ‘Women & Technology’.