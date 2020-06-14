Probe launched against two policemen

KASARAGOD

14 June 2020 22:18 IST

The Special Branch has launched a probe against two policemen who paid tribute to the late CPI(M) area committee member P.K. Kunjananthan by uploading his photo as their WhatsApp status.

The Special Branch probe has been launched against the two policemen who are CPOs of AR camp and former gunmen of senior officials.

Kunjananthan died while he was serving his sentence in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case. Top police officers themselves admit that it is a serious offence for the police to put up the photo of a convict, sentenced to life imprisonment, on the social media. District Police Chief D. Shilpa has also received complaints about the incident.

Advertising

Advertising