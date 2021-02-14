PM Narendra Modi launches five projects in Kerala

KOCHI

14 February 2021 18:35 IST

In his address, Mr. Modi said the projects would go a long way in creating the Athmanirbhar Bharath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the five projects which were launched on Sunday would energise the growth projectory of the country.

Mr. Modi, who arrived at Kochi on Sunday afternoon, dedicated to nation, the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), launched the Ro-Ro vessels to be operated between Bolghatty and Willingdon Island and inaugurated the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal.

He also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of South Coal Berth, in Cochin Port besides inaugurating the Marine Engineering Training Institute, the only maritime training institute in India functioning within a Shipyard having extended training facilities for trainees on various vessels under construction or repair.

The Prime Minister urged people to travel locally and explore places. He suggested start-ups to consider developing projects for the tourism sector.

A large number of people are writing about the local tourism destinations and posting pictures about the destinations as they cannot travel abroad due to COVID 19. Besides generating additional revenue for the people in the sector, it will also connect youth to the culture of the country, he said.

India went up in its world tourism ranking. The country is in the 34th position from the earlier 65, he said.

The Prime Minister assured the Indian diaspora in Gulf countries that his government was committed for their welfare. Many of the gulf countries responded positively to the call for the release of Indians who were imprisoned in the jails, he said.

Mr. Modi said he had the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora in the Gulf countries during his visit to UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.

Around 50 lakh people were brought back to the country under the Vande Bharath programme and a large number of them were Keralites, he said.

Mr. Modi said the centre has earmarked funds in the annual budget for several development projects for Kerala including the second phase of the Kochi metro rail project.

In his address, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the State government was always willing to cooperate with Centre for improvement of industry, tourism and infrastructure facilities of the State.

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Union Ministers Dharnendra Pradhan, V. Muralidharan and Mansukh Mandaviya attended.