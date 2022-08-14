Preparations in full swing for Nehru Trophy boat race

Staff Reporter
August 14, 2022 23:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements are in full swing for the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR). Registration of boats for this year's NTBR, to be held at Punnamada on September 4, will be held from August 20 to 25.

The captains' clinic is planned for August 27 morning. Allocation of tracks and heats, which will be done through a draw of lots, will be held in the afternoon of the same day.

The NTBR Society, the organiser of the event, has proposed a budget of ₹2.4 crore for this year’s event. The Tourism department will provide ₹1 crore as a grant for the race. The organisers said that they were in process of finding additional funds through sponsorships and other means.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Online ticket sale (https://nehrutrophy.nic.in/pages-en-IN/online_ticket.php) which began last week is getting a good response. Ticket sales through counters in different parts of the State will begin on August 16. Ticket price ranges from ₹100 to . ₹3,000.

The NTBR will also be the first race of this year's Champions Boat League (CBL). Both the NTBR and CBL will be held after a pandemic-induced gap of two years. The race was last held on August 31, 2019.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Besides the NTBR, other races in CBL are Karuvatta in Alappuzha (September 17); Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha (September 24); Piravon in Ernakulam (October 1); Marine Drive in Ernakulam (October 8); Kottappuram in Thrissur (October 15); Kainakary in Alappuzha (October 22); Thazhathangadi in Kottayam (October 29); Pandanad in Alappuzha (November 5); Kayamkulam in Alappuzha (November 12); Kallada in Kollam (November 19); and Presidents Trophy Boat Race in Kollam (November 26).

A total of nine snakeboats and clubs have qualified for this year's CBL. They are Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil (Pallathuruthy Boat Club); Karichal (United Boat Club, Kainakary), Champakulam (Kerala Police Boat Club); Nadubhagom (NCDC, Kumarakom); Mankombu St. Pius X (Town Boat Club, Kumarakom); Veeyapuram (Punnamada Boat Club); Devas Chundan (Village Boat Club, Edathua); Payippad (Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom); and Ayaparampu Pandi (Kumarakom Boat Club).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app