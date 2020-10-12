KeralaKannur 12 October 2020 01:06 IST
Comments
Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19
Updated: 12 October 2020 01:06 IST
A 36-year-old pregnant woman died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, on Sunday.
Doctors, however, managed to save the baby. The baby was put on ventilator and is in a critical condition.
A resident of Nayanmarmoola in Kasaragod, the deceased was suffering from multiple health issues. According to medical superintendent K. Sudeep, the patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on October 8 and was suffering from severe pneumonia.
The patient was not healthy enough to conceive. Besides, the infection further complicated matters, doctors said.
More In Kerala
Read more...