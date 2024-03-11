Pre-arrival information system launched at Thiruvananthapuram MCH; to minimise hospital delay for emergency care

March 11, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A new hospital pre-arrival information system has been installed in the Emergency Medicine department at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH).

Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the new facility here on March 11 (Monday), which was envisaged as a pilot project with the aim to improve trauma care management.

With the new system, the Emergency Medicine department will be alerted once a ‘Kanivu’ 108 ambulance picks up a patient in the field on the way to the MCH. Besides, the details of the patient will be relayed to the MCH through the system.

The system has been installed by EMRI Green Health Services, which also runs the ‘Kanivu’ 108 ambulance services.

All relevant details, including the patient’s name, age and address and how long before he will be brought to the hospital, will be displayed. For this, the ambulances have been fitted with GPS system.

According to the Minister, the new system will help minimise hospital delays at MCH, following the arrival of the patient. The new system will soon be installed in all major hospitals, Ms. George said.

