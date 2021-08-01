Poll complaints: CPI(M) panel conducts inquiry

ALAPPUZHA

Probe team meets Alappuzha South area panel members

A two-member inquiry commission appointed by the CPI(M) State committee to look into the complaints regarding the Assembly election campaign of the Left Democratic Front in Ambalapuzha recorded statements of more CPI (M) leaders and members on Sunday.

Party leaders of Alappuzha South area committee and various units under it appeared before the panel comprising State secretariat members Elamaram Kareem and K.J. Thomas. Last week, the commission recorded the statements of leaders including former Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, A.M. Ariff, MP, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Ambalapuzha MLA, H. Salam among others.

The CPI(M) formed the panel after it received several complaints about electioneering in the constituency. The panel is expected to conduct at least one more sitting before submitting the report.

Although the party’s district leaders had levelled charges against former Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran in connection with the campaigning, the CPI(M) denied that the probe was aimed at any individual. Mr. Sudhakaran has been accused of remaining inactive during the campaign of CPI(M) candidate H. Salam.