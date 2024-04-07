ADVERTISEMENT

Police on alert in Kozhikode after Panoor bomb blast

April 07, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Day-and-night patrolling and flash patrolling have been intensified in politically sensitive areas such as Nadapuram and Perambra

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on high alert in Kozhikode district, especially in areas bordering Kannur district, in the wake of the recent bomb blast at Panoor that killed an alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] sympathiser and injured a few others.

According to sources, day-and-night patrolling and flash patrolling have been intensified in politically sensitive areas such as Nadapuram and Perambra. Bomb squads are keeping their vigil. The police are gathering details of people who have earlier been involved in bomb blast cases. The case history of those who were earlier part of political clashes and political murders and the accused in bomb recovery cases are being inspected. Vehicles travelling between Kannur and Kozhikode districts are being checked, especially in the night. Surveillance of closed-circuit television cameras is also going on.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front is pulling out all stops to gain political mileage out of the incident ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the Vadakara segment by questioning the involvement of the CPI(M) in it. M.K. Muneer, Indian Union Muslim League MLA, urged the Election Commission of India on Sunday to strengthen security steps in the State. He alleged that the CPI(M) was trying to sabotage the Lok Sabha polls in Vadakara, Kannur, Kozhikode, Elathur, and Palakkad by creating trouble in those places. Mr. Muneer alleged that the party was planning to engineer bomb blasts to create fear among the people. The UDF and its ally, the Revolutionary Marxist Party, have also alleged that those involved in the incident were linked to the accused in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case. Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has denied any role in the bomb blast.

