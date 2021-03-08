Police officer booked for forgery, impersonation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 March 2021 00:46 IST

Fake seals in name of senior officers

A Sub Inspector attached to the Kerala Police Headquarters has been booked for document forgery and impersonation.

The Crime Branch registered a case against Jacob Simon, Armed Police Sub Inspector and assistant nodal officer at the Janamaithri Directorate in the police headquarters on Friday. The accused officer has been absconding in wake of the police inquiry.

Advertising

Advertising

The officer allegedly forged documents and created fake seals in the names of DGPs, ADGPs and IGs. He was also purportedly found to have issued good certificates in the names of higher officials, attempted to extort money from junior police personnel and also posed as the public relations officer of the State Police Officer.

A preliminary inquiry conducted on the basis on an intelligence report found merit in the allegations. Subsequently, the Crime Branch raided his house in Karunagappally and his office. Forged documents, seals that were made without authorisation and a uniform of a Dy.SP were unearthed in a raid in his house.

A photo of the officer donning the uniform worn by Dy.SPs was also found, sparking suspicion that he could have used it for fraud.

Official sources said that Mr. Simon had earlier faced departmental action for allegedly assisting in human trafficking while he had been posted at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.