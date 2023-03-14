ADVERTISEMENT

Poet Biju Kanhangad passes away

March 14, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

Poet and painter Biju Kanhangad passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday morning. He was 50.

Mr. Kanhangad was undergoing treatment for heart disease. He was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru after he had complained of chest pain and subsequently underwent angioplasty. However, he suffered another heart attack while under treatment, according to sources.

He was a Malayalam teacher at Periya Higher Secondary School in Kasaragod.

Some of his poetry collections include Uchamazhayil, Azhichuketu, June, and Vellimoonga. His poems have been translated into various languages, including Hindu, Tulu, Kannada and English.

In 2005, he participated in the National Poets’ Conference organised by the Sahitya Akademi.

He was the recipient of Mahakavi P. Smaraka Yuvakavi Pratihba award, Mudadi Damodaran Memorial Poetry award, and Prof. Joseph Mundassery Memorial Literary award. He is survived by his wife, Greeshma.

