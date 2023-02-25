POCSO case: bail plea of teacher accused of ’bad touch’ rejected

February 25, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Friday rejected the bail application of a school teacher who was earlier arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following a statement against him by the victim, his student.

Jomon, the accused, was arrested on February 10 following the complaint from a Class 7 student that she had faced ‘bad touch’ from him. In his bail application, he had claimed innocence.

However, the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan, argued that the bail application should be rejected, as another student too had complained against him. Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan, in his order rejecting the bail application, said that the alleged actions of the teacher, who should have been a model to his students, were unjustifiable.