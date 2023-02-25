ADVERTISEMENT

POCSO case: bail plea of teacher accused of ’bad touch’ rejected

February 25, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Friday rejected the bail application of a school teacher who was earlier arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following a statement against him by the victim, his student.

Jomon, the accused, was arrested on February 10 following the complaint from a Class 7 student that she had faced ‘bad touch’ from him. In his bail application, he had claimed innocence.

However, the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan, argued that the bail application should be rejected, as another student too had complained against him. Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan, in his order rejecting the bail application, said that the alleged actions of the teacher, who should have been a model to his students, were unjustifiable. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US