POCSO accused found hanging

July 29, 2022 20:40 IST

An accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case was found dead at Chalissery, near Thrithala, on Friday.

Sulaiman A.V., 52, was found hanging from a mango tree in his brother’s land. He was out on bail after having been remanded in a POCSO case registered at Chalissery police station in 2021.

Police said they found a suicide note from his pocket, which reportedly said that none else was responsible for his death.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056.