Kerala

POCSO accused found hanging

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD July 29, 2022 20:40 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:40 IST

An accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case was found dead at Chalissery, near Thrithala, on Friday.

Sulaiman A.V., 52, was found hanging from a mango tree in his brother’s land. He was out on bail after having been remanded in a POCSO case registered at Chalissery police station in 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police said they found a suicide note from his pocket, which reportedly said that none else was responsible for his death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...