PM to address women’s meet in Thrissur on January 3

December 20, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of women at Thekkinkadu Maidanam in Thrissur on January 3. Nearly two lakh women from various sections will participate in the meet ‘Sthreeshakti Modikkoppam’ at 3 p.m. that day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP Kerala unit will felicitate the Prime Minister in connection with the passing of the women’s reservation Bill.

The programme scheduled for January 2 has been postponed by a day as per the Prime Minister’s convenience, Mr. Surendran said.

