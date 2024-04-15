PM Modi’s Kerala visit: Motorist dies after getting entangled in rope tied as part of security curbs in Kochi

April 15, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A motorcyclist died after he got entangled in a rope tied along roadside as part of security restrictions in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movement through Kochi city.

The incident took place at Valanjambalam on April 14 (Sunday) around 10 p.m. The deceased was identified as Manoj Unni, 28, of Vaduthala.

According to the police, a police vehicle inspection team waved him down but the victim, instead of stopping, evaded them and sped past following which he got entangled in the rope and fell down. Though the police rushed him to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries around 1.30 a.m. on April 15 (Monday).

