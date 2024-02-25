PM inaugurates NIV Kerala unit

February 25, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Kerala Unit, at Kuravanthodu in Alappuzha on Sunday.

The unit, a Biosafety Level-2 (BSL-2) laboratory under the Indian Council of Medical Research, was established in 2006. It was functioning with minimal facilities at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, until late 2022 when the laboratory was shifted to the newly constructed permanent building at Kuravanthodu.

The unit was among a small number of laboratories in the country, apart from the NIV Pune, the apex laboratory, designated as the State nodal laboratory for testing COVID-19 when the pandemic began. Its functional reliability for testing samples for viral diseases is expected to be scaled up further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of the own building for the unit began in 2011. However, the project got delayed on various accounts.

In a statement issued here, A.M. Ariff, MP, decried the Centre for not inviting him and Health Minister Veena George to the inauguration of the unit. Mr. Ariff said it was after his intervention that the Centre sanctioned an additional ₹10 crore for the completion of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.