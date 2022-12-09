Plus Two girl student appears for MBBS classes at Kozhikode medical college

December 09, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

College authorities were unaware of her attendance

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two student from Malappuram district attended first-year MBBS classes at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode for four days recently without the knowledge of college authorities.

The incident came to light after the student did not turn up for class one day, following which the authorities verified the registers. As the admission register and the attendance register did not tally, the course coordinator found that a girl student whose name was in the attendance register was not actually admitted at the college. It was later found out that she was a Plus Two student and hence had not cleared the medical entrance test.

The first-year MBBS classes commenced on November 29 with 245 students. The student in question had attended the classes till December 2. She has been absent since December 3.

Incidentally, the girl had posted on social media that she had secured admission for MBBS at the college.

The medical college principal, E.V. Gopi, has filed a complaint with the Medical College police, accusing the student of impersonation. However, police sources informed that a case in connection with the incident was yet to be registered. The principal was not available for comments.

CONNECT WITH US