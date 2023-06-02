ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One admissions: 69,030 applications received on first day

June 02, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Maximum number of applications was from Palakkad district – 7,688

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 69,030 applications for Plus One single-window higher secondary admission were received on Friday, the first day of application submission.

These applications to government and aided schools have been confirmed online.

The maximum number of applications was from Palakkad district – 7,688. Malappuram followed with 7,005 and Kollam with 6,855. The number of students who passed the SSLC examinations this year from Malappuram was 77,827, while from Palakkad it was 38,794.

The least number of applications was from Wayanad – 1,745. Idukki was slightly ahead with 2,256 applicants.

As many as 6,782 applications were received from Alappuzha; 6,420 from Thiruvananthapuram, and 6,111 from Ernakulam.

