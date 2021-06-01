P.K. Warrier, who added to the fame of Ayurveda, turns 100

Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier

MALAPPURAM

01 June 2021 13:54 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate his centenary birthday celebrations

Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier’s Arya Vaidya Sala at Kottakkal and its dozens of branches across the country are in a celebratory mood. Arya Vaidya Sala’s managing trustee and former chief physician Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier is turning 100 this week.

It was Dr. Warrier who led Arya Vaidya Sala to heights of fame in the last six decades. Since he became the head of Arya Vaidya Sala in 1954, his name has become synonymous with Kottakkal Ayurveda. Dr. Warrier is a Padmabhushan awardee.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the centenary birthday celebrations of Dr. Warrier through Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Although Arya Vaidya Sala had planned the celebrations titled ‘Satapoornima’ in an elaborate manner, COVID-19 restrictions have forced it to curtail the event.

K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA of Kottakkal, will preside over the function. An awareness seminar was held in collaboration with the Singapore Malayali Association on Saturday. A scientific seminar will be held on Thursday in association with JSS Ayurveda College, Mysuru.

A lecture series for Ayurveda students and teachers will begin on June 8 by joining hands with Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier Ayurveda College, Kottakkal.

Some books are also being brought out to mark the occasion. Events like book releases, cultural and literary meetings, painting exhibitions, Ayurveda seminars, and friendly gatherings, will be organised if the pandemic situation permits.