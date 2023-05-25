Pinarayi dancing to the tunes of Modi: B.V. Srinivas

May 25, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Thrissur

Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting in Thrissur on Thursday in connection with the State conference of the Youth Congress, he alleged that there was a nexus between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Whenever Youth Congress workers stage protests against the BJP, whether on the issue of disqualifying Rahul Gandhi or on price hike, they have been brutally lathicharged and attacked by the police of the Left Democratic Front government. This shows the double face of the Pinarayi government,” he said.

“By disqualifying Rahul Gandhi they actually disqualified democracy. They unleashed umpteen lies against the Gandhi family. Their lies have been exhausted,” he said.

The Youth Congress in Kerala was a model for the other States, he added.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran called upon Congress workers to protest at all 726 AI (Artificial Intelligence) camera sites on June 5, the date from which a fine would be levied for traffic violations. Speaking after inaugurating the public meeting, he asked why the LDF government was scared of a judicial investigation into the ‘AI camera scam’.

“None of the corruption allegations against the LDF government has been inquired properly because of the secret ties between the BJP and the CPI(M),” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

State Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil, MLA, who presided over the meeting, protested against the decision of the BJP government to inaugurate the new Parliament building on the birth anniversary of Savarkar.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Congress leaders, MPs, MLAs, and Youth Congress leaders attended the meeting.

A huge rally was taken out in the city from Sakthan Nagar to Thekkinkadu Maidan, where the public meeting was held.

