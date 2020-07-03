Pilot project on water budget to be launched in Wayanad panchayat

KALPETTA

03 July 2020 22:08 IST

The Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM), in association with the Water Resources and Local Self-Government (LSG) Departments, is gearing up to launch a pilot project on water budget in Wayanad district.

The project aims at finding the availability and consumption of water in an area and ensure its judicious use, mission sources said.

The availability of water in an area and its demand by various sectors such as industries, agriculture, dairies, and households would be assessed in the first phase, sources said.

If the availability was lower than the demand, scientific steps would be adopted for increasing the availability and restrict the use of water with public support.

The project would be executed in Muttil grama panchayat in the district.

A final discussion, chaired by K.Krishnankutty, Water Resources Minister, was held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday .

Senior officials of various departments, representatives of Muttil grama panchayat and scientists of Centre for Water Resources Development and Management attended the programme through video-conferencing.