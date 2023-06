June 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A district-level pattaya mela will be held at Cherthala Municipal Town Hall on June 22. It will be inaugurated by Revenue Minister K. Rajan at 4 p.m.

Officials said the Minister would distribute 427 title deeds at the function. Mr. Rajan will declare Alappuzha district as having achieved total e-governance. He will also inaugurate smart village offices at Palamel, Vettiyar, Thazhakara, Muttar, Pulinkunnu, Punnapra, and Pallipuram on the day.

