Panel offers support to late RSP leader’s kin

KOLLAM

09 January 2022 23:01 IST

Allegation of property encroachment

Kerala State Women's Commission (SWC) member Shahida Kamal has offered all support to Anjana and Amrita, granddaughters of late RSP leader and former Minister R.S.Unni, who had raised major allegations against some party leaders including N.K.Premachandran, MP.

Ms.Kamal who visited the girls on Saturday added that RSP, with the knowledge of its leadership, has encroached the property of two unmarried girls.

“The commission had received a complaint stating there is threat to their lives and we found that they are the legal heirs of the property. We, after going through the documents, have found that no foundation was registered in this address,” she said.

Saktikulangara police had registered a case against four persons following a complaint that RS Unni Foundation had encroached the building and 24 cents of land in Saktikulangara.

The foundation had converted the house into an office and the sisters were reportedly threatened by RSP workers.

Foundation president N.K.Premachandran, Secretary K.P.Unnikrishnan and two others were booked under various sections of the IPC including 451 (house-trespass), 294 b (abusive language) and 506 (criminal intimidation). According to the sisters, though the foundation was formed in 2016 with N.K. Premachandran as president, the registration was not renewed and no norm applicable to the functioning was followed.

It was also alleged that the MP used his political influence to illegally obtain power connection for the building and prevented the girls from taking any legal action.