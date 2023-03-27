Pandhal work in progress for Nenmara-Vallangi Vela

March 27, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Two multi-storey mega gates named Anappanthal for Nenmara-Vallangi temple festival are being constructed near their respective temples. The gates are being set up this time a little away from the road.

The gate of Sri Nellikulangara Bhagavati Temple, Nenmara, is being erected adjoining the temple courtyard. The gate of Vallangi village is being erected at a different place this time facing the Bhagavati Temple. There is a coconut plantation between the two pandhals of Nenmara and Vallangi villages.

Saidalavi Cheruthuruthy is supervising the construction of Nenmara village’s pandhal, when the work of the pandhal belonging to Vallangi village is supervised by Baiju Edapal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nenmara Vela, celebrated by the neighbouring villages of Nenmara and Vallengi, is one of the most popular temple festivals in Kerala.

The festival falls on the 20th of the Malayalam month Meenam, which will be on April 3. The festival being held after the paddy harvest will have one of the largest fireworks displays.