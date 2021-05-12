Pandemic spreading fast among tribespersons in Kannur, Kasaragod

KANNUR

12 May 2021 21:47 IST

More deaths being reported in the second wave of COVID-19

More tribespersons are turning positive in the second wave of COVID-19 in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

There is a large population of tribespersons spread across the two districts. Except for a few colonies, most of them are in close proximity to semi-urban and urban areas. The spread of the disease is being reported from colonies close to urban areas.

In the first wave of COVID-19, 11 tribespersons in Kannur and an equal number in Kasaragod died of the disease. More deaths have been reported during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the Scheduled Tribes Development Department in Kannur, there are over 550 active cases among tribespersons at present. Recently, a large number of cases were reported under the Peravoor and Koothuparamba tribal extensions. As of Wednesday, 143 active cases have been reported in Peravoor extension, which includes 58 active cases in Peravoor, 13 each in Kottiyoor and Kelakkam panchayats, 37 in Kanichar panchayat, 14 in Mozhakunnu panchayat, six in Maloor panchayat and two active cases in Thillankeri. Three tribespersons have died since the outbreak.

In the Koothuparmba extension, there are 181 active cases. Here, four persons have died of the disease since the outbreak. It was no different in Taliparamba tribal extension, which includes 10 panchayats. A total of 122 active cases have been reported there. Since the outbreak, 239 tribals have been affected by COVID-19 and four persons have been reported dead there.

Similarly, in Aralam, which is under Irrity tribal extension, there there are 29 positive cases while 79 tribespersons turned negative after treatment.

A similar situation was found in Kasaragod district, where a total of 542 active cases have been reported among tribespersons. The highest number of cases were reported in Panathady tribal extension, where 210 persons are undergoing treatment and three have died. Similarly, in the Kasaragod extension, there are 145 active cases and four persons have died so far. In Nileswaram, 163 tribespersons were found positive in the second wave and two deaths were reported so far. In Enmakaje extension, where 4,318 tribal families live in nine panchayats, there are 24 active cases. A senior official in the Scheduled Tribes Development Department said that the reluctance in taking vaccination by members of the Paniya community in Kannur had raised concerns for the Health department and tribal development officials.

Kannur District Medical Officer Narayanan Nayak said that the department was closely monitoring the cases. COVID-19 had increased among tribespersons but many had turned negative after treatment. The vaccination drive had been extended to these colonies, he said.

Kasaragod District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj said that they were also monitoring the situation and regularly collecting details to ensure that the numbers were curtailed.