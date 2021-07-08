Pandemic proves blessing in disguise for satellite centres of Infopark Kochi campuses

Representational image only.

KOCHI:

08 July 2021 16:38 IST

The Koratty park offers the ideal location for the workforce from in and around the area compared to travelling all the way to the Kochi campus.

The pandemic and the resultant disruptions in the work culture appear to have come as a blessing in disguise for the satellite centres of Infopark Kochi at Koratty and Cherthala.

With Work From Home (WFH) being the new norm, IT companies employing people from across the State now seem increasingly lured by the concept of Work Near Home as the State is being unlocked with restrictions. Unlike the last more than a decade since they turned operational – the satellite centre at Koratty was set up in 2009 and at Cherthala in 2012 – when the growth was rather slow-paced, the challenges inflicted by the pandemic seem to have led to better recognition of the facilities they offer.

“We are receiving more inquiries both from the existing companies in Kochi to set up their own satellite campuses in these centres and new players as well. We are now promoting the potential of these satellite centres through digital medium to tap into this new-found demand,” said Arun Rajeevan, manager (marketing), Infoparks Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

Sandwiched between Kochi and Thrissur along the highly accessible national highway, the Koratty park offers the ideal location for the workforce from in and around the area compared to travelling all the way to the Kochi campus. Proximity to the airport and high quality health care facilities being the other major attractions for the employees and the companies.

Feasibility is another major selling point of these centres with the per square feet cost at Koratty being about ₹15 lower than what it is at Kochi while at Cherthala park it is lower by around ₹10-₹12 than at Koratty.

“Our unit at Koratty proved highly useful during the pandemic as it was far easily accessible to our workforce from the area. This has resulted in increased productivity as well,” said Robin V.S, manager, facilities and administration, Qburst Technologies Private Limited, which has a workforce of 250 employees, one of the largest at Koratty.

Feathersoft Info Solutions Private Limited, another software company operating from Koratty since 2017, is set to give more focus to its centre considering the obvious advantages it offered during the pandemic. “With a few engineering institutes around, there is easy access to a talent pool. Its far more feasible to retain space at the Koratty centre compared to Kochi. Also, the campus offers a far more quaint and peaceful setting ideal for techies,” said George Vargese, director of the company.