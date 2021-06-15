Palathayi accused moves Kerala High Court

KOCHI

15 June 2021 16:18 IST

Padmarajan, the accused in the Palathayi child sexual abuse case, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into incidents.

The petitioner, a teacher, said the Crime Branch, which investigated the case, was making efforts to submit a final report without conducting a proper, fair and impartial inquiry. Though he had filed a representation to the government in 2020 through his wife for an independent inquiry, no action was taken, he submitted.

The teacher submitted that members of a particular community, who were provoked by his Facebook post in support for Citizenship Amendment Act, raised the wild allegation that he had sexually abused a 10-year-old girl student of the school in which he was working as a teacher.

The investigating officer, who questioned hundreds of witnesses and compared the oral testimony with the scientific evidence, could not come to the conclusion that the accused committed the offence. Only a fair and impartial investigation can reveal the truth in the case, he submitted.

The High Court may consider the petition shortly.