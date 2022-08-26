Paediatric ICU expanded at SAT Hospital

Paediatric cath lab, oxygen plant among new facilities planned

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 26, 2022 18:20 IST

The expanded paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) and other new facilities at SAT Hospital were inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George on Thursday.

The expansion of the 18-bed paediatric ICU to a 50-bed facility would ease the acute shortage of space at SAT, a problem which had begun to affect patient care in the hospital.

Though the dire situation involving COVID has eased, the increase in airborne respiratory infections continues to be a challenge. The negative pressure facility in the ICU would help in infection control.

Ms. George also inaugurated the online lab reporting system at MCH and the surveillance facility at the Emergency department.

SAT Hospital has witnessed a series of new initiatives in recent times. This includes a 12-bed dialysis unit, SMA clinic, and the paediatric gastroenterology department with modern facilities.

The paediatric neurology department would soon have an EGG lab, Ms. George said. As part of the MCH master plan, SAT Hospital would soon have more facilities added, such as a dedicated paediatric cath lab and oxygen plant. Kadakampally Surendran presided over the inaugural function. Senior MCH functionaries, including Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew; MCH Principal P. Kala Keshavan; MCH Superintendent A. Nizaruddin; and SAT Superintendent S. Bindu were present.

