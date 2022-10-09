Paddy farmers to march to Minister’s house in Palakkad

ADVERTISEMENT

The uncertainty in paddy procurement continued in the State as the government and private rice mill owners did not reach an agreement. Paddy farmers have accused the government of playing hide and seek with them.

Farmers under the banner of the Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh (RKMS) will take out a march to the house of M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Administration and Excise, here on Tuesday.

The farmers alleged that although there were two Ministers from Palakkad district, both were of no use to the farmers. They said that the government was hand in glove with the rice mill owners.

The government’s non-committal stand on procurement has reportedly caused much anguish and loss to the paddy farmers. According to RKMS State vice chairman Muthalamthodu Mani, the government’s dilly-dallying was part of a deal understood to have been struck with the rice mill owners.

By delaying the procurement, many farmers would be forced to give the paddy to private rice mills at a rate commanded by the latter. “This is where the government seems to have played a game,” said Mr. Mani.

RKMS district convener Sajeesh Kuthanur said that it was a shame that the government could not take a decision on paddy procurement in spite of being aware of the loss any delay could inflict on the farmers. He said both the Ministers from Palakkad, Mr. Rajesh and K. Krishnankutty, were apathetic to cause of the farmers. The MLAs from the district too were silent about the issue of the farmers, he said.

The RKMS will take out the protest march from Kadamkodu junction to Mr. Rajesh’s house on Tuesday morning. RKMS State chairman Binoy Thomas will inaugurate the march. National coordinator K.V. Biju will deliver the keynote address.