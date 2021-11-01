P. Valsala chosen for Ezhuthachan Award

Thiruvananthapuram

Writer P. Valsala has been chosen for the 29th Ezhuthachan Award, the Kerala Government's highest literary honour of the Kerala government. Announcing the award here on Monday, Culture Minister Saji Cherian said that she was chosen for the award for her contributions to Malayalam literature through her acclaimed novels and short stories.

She was chosen by a jury consisting of was chosen by a jury headed by Kerala Sahitya Akademi President Vysakhan and comprising academic B.Iqbal, writer Alancode Leelakrishnan, writer and activist K.E.N.Kunjahammed and Cultural Affairs Department Principal Secretary Rani George. The award comprises a cash prize of ₹5 lakhs, a citation and a plaque.

The jury noted that she represented the lives of the marginalised in her writings. She was able to bring into her novels, which were rooted in Kerala's culture, the peculiarities of the various regions and identities. Through her works, she gave space for the cries of the destitute and the oppressed, while remaining vigilant on issues affecting humanity. She dreamt of liberation from all kinds of conservatism. She has voiced her opinions whenever women have faced attacks and during instances of environmental destruction.

Valsala, who worked as a teacher for several decades, wrote her first novel 'Thakarcha' in 1969. Her most acclaimed work 'Nellu', portraying the lives of tribal people in Wayanad, came three years later. The book was adapted into a movie by Ramu Kariat. Some of her other notable works include Agneyam, Arakkillam, Venal, Gauthaman, Vilaapam and Kanal. She won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Nizhalurangunna Vazhi. She was also chosen for the Muttathu Varkey Award and other major literary awards. She has served as the Chairperson of Kerala Sahitya Akademi.