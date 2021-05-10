Oxygen shortage: patients being shifted from hospitals

KASARAGOD

10 May 2021 23:34 IST

Shortage was reported at E.K. Nayanar Hospital and Kasaragod Institute of Medical Sciences

Two hospitals treating COVID-19 patients had to shift critically-ill patients to other hospitals owing to acute shortage of medical oxygen in Kasaragod.

According to officials, oxygen shortage was reported at E.K. Nayanar Hospital and Kasaragod Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Sunrise Hospital.

In the absence of an oxygen plant in the district, the hospitals had procured cylinders from a BALCO unit in Kannur and from plants in Mangaluru.

Two patients were shifted from KIMS Hospital, which has the highest intake of COVID-19 patients among private hospitals, to MIMS Hospital in Kannur, while another was moved to a hospital in Mangaluru. Five others too will be shifted soon.

KIMS Hospital manager A.V. Krishnan said that in view of medical oxygen shortage the hospital had stopped admitting patients. He added that of the eight patients in ICU, three had been shifted, while discussions were on with other hospitals for shifting the remaining patients.

E.K. Nayanar Hospital manager Pradeep said shortage of oxygen cylinders had been brought to the attention of the district authorities and people’s representatives. He added that 65 cylinders were required daily at the hospital. Besides, there are 48 COVID-19 patients, and 12 of them are on oxygen support.

A senior Health Department official said the situation was no better in government hospitals in Kasaragod. The existing cylinders will exhaust soon, he added.

However, BALCO plant in-charge K. Madhu said over 650 cylinders were being supplied to hospitals in Kannur and Kasaragod with the support of plants in Palakkad and Kozhikode. According to him, there is no crisis as of now, as there is enough stock.