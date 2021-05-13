Over 35% test positivity rate in 11 grama panchayats in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

13 May 2021 13:27 IST

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Alappuzha, the average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) over the last seven days crossed 35% in 11 grama panchayats in the district.

Cheruthana grama panchayat has the highest positivity rate at 41.93%. Of the 415 samples tested there between May 6 and May 12, 174 returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. The other 10 local bodies with TPR above 35% are- Perumbalam, Purakkad, Ezhupunna, Kanjikuzhy, Thycattusserry, Muhamma, Punnapra North, Panavally, Mararikulam North, and Kadakarappally. Besides, eighteen local bodies recorded an average TPR of over 30%. Of the 72 grama panchayats in the district, Venmony has the lowest positivity rate at 15.11%.

Among the six municipalities, Kayamkulam has the highest TPR rate at 31.63% followed by Cherthala (29.95%) and Alappuzha (26.50%), Haripad (26%), Mavelikara (24.87), and Chengannur (19.70%).

The current positivity rate of the district is 27.29%.

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the local bodies in the district have ramped up measures to tackle the spread of disease. Alappuzha district panchayat has handed over various medical equipment worth Rs. 2 crore to COVID first-line treatment centres, district hospitals, and primary/community health centres. It includes antigen kits, PPE kits, pulse oximeters, sanitisers, face masks, gloves and face shields.

The district has so far logged 1,35,525 COVID-19 cases. Of the total cases, 1,09,003 people have recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 26,522.