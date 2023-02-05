Over 2,500 criminals nabbed in Statewide drive to quell gangsterism

February 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police have embarked on a Statewide crackdown on criminals and those with anti-social antecedents in a bid to quell a potential upsurge of gangsterism.

As many as 2,507 people were arrested during the drive, Operation AAAG (Accelerated action against anti-socials and goondas) that got under way late Saturday, taking several history-sheeters by surprise as they were rounded up following a week-long planning and surveillance phase.

State Police Chief Anil Kant had earlier conducted several rounds of discussions with senior officers and district police chiefs to chalk out an operation strategy. The law enforcers inspected 3,501 places and registered 1,673 cases thus far .

Thiruvananthapuram district reported the highest number of arrests – 333. Thrissur 301, Kozhikode 272, and Kannur 271 also witnessed several detentions, according to official sources.

Besides nabbing those with criminal antecedents, the police have also commenced a comprehensive digital data collection of those caught. The information comprising nearly 50 datapoints also include financial details and cases registered by other law enforcement agencies, including the Excise department and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The resurgence of feared criminal gangs at various places, including the State capital, had opened a can of worms for the State government with many police officers found to have long-standing association with anti-social elements, especially those involved in real estate and earth-mining businesses.

The Opposition, which alleged a breakdown in law and order situation, had put the government in the dock, leading to a flurry of suspensions and dismissals of officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police, after being found to have mediated real estate disputes involving criminal gangs. Clashes among criminal gangs in public glare had also triggered concern of worsening public security among the common populace.

While the re-emergence of notorious goons posed a threat to vulnerable sections, including women, children and transgenders, the recent spate of attacks against women in public spaces also mounted pressure on the police force.