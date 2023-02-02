ADVERTISEMENT

O.V. Vijayan awards for Mathews, Devadas, Nidhin

February 02, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

P.F. Mathews,V.M. Devadas and V.N. Nidhin have won the O.V. Vijayan Memorial Literary Awards of 2022.

Announcing the awards here on Thursday, O.V. Vijayan Memorial chairman T.K. Narayana Das and secretary T.R. Ajayan said that Mr. Mathews won the award for his novel Adiyalapretham, when Mr. Devadas won the award for his short story anthology Kadinu Nadukkoru Maram. Mr. Nidhin’s story Chachan won the award for the young story writer.

The awards for the novel and the short story were considered from those published in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and forwarded by writers, readers and publishers. Unpublished stories of young writers were considered in the third category.

Apart from citations and plaques, a cash prize of ₹25,000 each will be given to the best novel and short story anthology awardees. The cash prize for the young story writer will be ₹10,000.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will give away the awards at a function to be held at O.V. Vijayan Memorial at Thasrak near here on February 26.

