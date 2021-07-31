Outgoing Customs chief alleges bid to influence probe into high-profile Kerala gold smuggling cases

Outgoing Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Sumit Kumar says there has never been an instance of diplomatic channel being misused for smuggling.

He terms the charge that the Centre is misusing Customs in Kerala as ‘absurd’

Outgoing Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Sumit Kumar has said that there have been futile attempts to influence the probe into high-profile gold smuggling cases that rocked the State.

Addressing the media, he said the Customs dealt with people and not political parties, when asked whether there was any political pressure. “None is above the law, however high he is, and no constitutional position grants one immunity,” he added.

He termed as absurd the allegation that the Centre was “misusing” Customs in the State. “We will take action irrespective of the consequences. The State has no locus standi on Customs which is a Union subject. There was never an instance of diplomatic channel being misused for smuggling. Foreign diplomats [of UAE] too are part of the show cause notice issued by the agency,” he said.

Mr. Sumit Kumar further said there was laxity on the part of the police in probing attacks against personnel of Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), although FIRs were lodged. “Crimes under IPC do not fall under my jurisdiction. Central agencies like CBI might have to take over the probe, since no charge-sheet has been filed.” he said. Terming the Customs presence in Kerala as dating back over 200 years, he said “ruling parties come and go.”