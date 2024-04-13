ADVERTISEMENT

Organic chemist Vijay Nair passes away

April 13, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He was a former director of the CSIR-Regional Research Laboratory-Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Cap: Vijay Nair

Vijay Nair, noted organic chemist and a former director of the CSIR-Regional Research Laboratory-Thiruvananthapuram (now CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology), passed away on Friday. He was 82.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was director of RRL from 1997 to 2001. He had joined the CSIR facility after a 16-year stint with Lederle Laboratories Division of the American Cyanamid Company, New York.

Dr. Vijay Nair was noted for his work in organic synthesis. He held PhD degrees from the Banaras Hindu University and the University of British Columbia. After his tenure as Director ended, he served as CSIR Emeritus Scientist and later, Raja Ramanna Fellow (Department of Science and Technology) at NIIST. Around 50 students have completed their PhD under his supervision.

NIIST took to social media to condole the death. “His contributions to organic chemistry were immense and will always be remembered,” the institute said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Vijay Nair lived at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram. He leaves behind his wife Sita V. Nair and daughters Vineetha and Neelima. The cremation will be held on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US