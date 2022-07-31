Kerala

Orange alert issued for Thiruvananthapuram district

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 31, 2022 22:39 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 22:39 IST

The district administration has advised people to remain alert as the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in the district over the next few days.

The district has been put on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday.

The four shutters of the Neyyar dam have been raised by 2.5 cm each following steady rain in the catchment areas. The four shutters would be raised by a further 2.5 cm each by Sunday night as a precautionary measure.

Parts of the district received steady rainfall on Sunday evening.

Tourists rescued

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued two tourists who were trapped on a rock near Kallar following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall. The incident occurred around 6.20 p.m., according to officials at the Vithura fire station. An electric post crashed over a jeep belonging to the Vithura Fire and Rescue Services station near Bonacaud. The vehicle was empty at the time.

The district administration has also advised the people to avoid night-time travel as far as possible, given the heavy rainfall alert.

